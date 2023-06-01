Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,545. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $14.34. The company has a market capitalization of $511.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86.

Voyager Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of ($1.55) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a positive return on equity of 95.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alfred Sandrock sold 7,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $58,231.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $34,221.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at $793,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred Sandrock sold 7,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $58,231.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,953 shares of company stock valued at $147,684 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 49,319 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

