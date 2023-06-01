Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2023

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGRGet Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Voyager Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,545. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $14.34. The company has a market capitalization of $511.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of ($1.55) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a positive return on equity of 95.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Voyager Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Alfred Sandrock sold 7,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $58,231.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $34,221.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at $793,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred Sandrock sold 7,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $58,231.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,953 shares of company stock valued at $147,684 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 49,319 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.