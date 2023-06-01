Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.56 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $91.45 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for $3.33 or 0.00012407 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00026139 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00020049 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00015734 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001076 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,829.50 or 1.00030393 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,482,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.40012014 USD and is down -3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $2,916,888.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.