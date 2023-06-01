Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

WNC has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.30.

Wabash National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $23.45 on Monday. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.89.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.59. Wabash National had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wabash National

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 16,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $458,869.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,504,164.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 13,000 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $339,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 16,864 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $458,869.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,504,164.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,847. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Wabash National by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,262,000 after purchasing an additional 712,620 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth about $17,370,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,132,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,654,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 467.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 397,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,774,000 after purchasing an additional 327,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

Further Reading

