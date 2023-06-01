Walken (WLKN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.25 Million

Walken (WLKN) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. During the last week, Walken has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Walken has a total market cap of $12.93 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Walken token can now be bought for about $0.0264 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Walken Token Profile

Walken launched on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 489,435,349 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official website is walken.io. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Buying and Selling Walken

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

