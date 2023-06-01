Wedbush Raises NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $75.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wedbush from $70.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.04% from the company’s current price.

NTAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.57.

NTAP stock opened at $66.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. NetApp has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $79.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.03.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total transaction of $142,852.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,915,265.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,250 shares of company stock worth $1,806,885 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 506,583 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,332,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in NetApp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,519 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in NetApp by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,831 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,025 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in NetApp by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,429 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

