West Mountain Environmental Corp., (CVE:WMT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

West Mountain Environmental Corp., (CVE:WMT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.02. West Mountain Environmental Corp., shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 19,000 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02.

West Mountain Environmental Corp., formerly West Mountain Capital Corp., operates through its subsidiary, Phase Separation Solutions Inc, in the waste processing industry using Thermal Phase Separation Technology (TPS) to eliminate the liability inherent in contaminated soil, sludge and, where possible, recover hydrocarbons for reuse.

