Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0518 per share on Tuesday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of WBND traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.55. 11,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,195. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $21.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 85.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth about $213,000.

About Western Asset Total Return ETF

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

