Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.43.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WES shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.66. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.856 per share. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.57%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.20%.

Institutional Trading of Western Midstream Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 16,277 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 2,508,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,160,000 after buying an additional 51,125 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

