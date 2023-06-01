Western Resources (TSE:WRX) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Western Resources Corp. (TSE:WRX – Get Rating) were down 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 6,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 37,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.60. The firm has a market cap of C$120.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.25.

Western Resources Corp., through its subsidiary, Western Potash Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of potash mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Milestone project covering an area of approximately 84,557 acres of crown held mineral leases and 65,305 acres of acquired freehold leases located to the southeast of Regina in Saskatchewan, Canada.

