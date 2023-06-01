Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 106,697 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Shares of WY opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average is $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $40.10.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

