Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.66

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and traded as low as $6.88. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 81,551 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGYF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.72.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0358 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 5.73%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is currently 47.33%.

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008, and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

