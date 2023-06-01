Wintrust Investments LLC Buys Shares of 1,207 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.71.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 1.6 %

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total value of $697,254.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,285 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,961.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,565,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,762.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total transaction of $697,254.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,961.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,354 shares of company stock worth $25,882,434. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock opened at $200.34 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $148.24 and a one year high of $219.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.17 and a 200-day moving average of $195.60.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.