Wintrust Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,976 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,472,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,278,171,000 after acquiring an additional 183,309 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,131,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,110,766,000 after purchasing an additional 190,553 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,811,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $491,555,000 after purchasing an additional 48,123 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,868,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,289,000 after purchasing an additional 77,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $374,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock opened at $68.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $75.41. The firm has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.95.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,320. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on MU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.03.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

