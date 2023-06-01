Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 8,773 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,773 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HYLS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 723.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Shares of HYLS opened at $39.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.52. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $38.07 and a 52 week high of $42.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

