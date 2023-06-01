WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN) Trading 0.4% Higher

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.26 and last traded at $17.26. 1,218 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.18.

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (HYIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Gapstow Liquid Alternative Credit index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 35 publicly traded alternative credit vehicles (PACs). The selection of PACs is based on related exposure to alternative credit and trading requirements.

