WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 348,824 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 468,489 shares.The stock last traded at $27.15 and had previously closed at $26.98.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 268.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,035,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,505,000 after purchasing an additional 754,450 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 58.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 922,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,715,000 after buying an additional 341,602 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,010,000 after buying an additional 288,760 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 294,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after buying an additional 178,366 shares during the period. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,733,000.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (XSOE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging market companies, excluding state-owned enterprises. XSOE was launched on Dec 10, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.