WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Shares Down 1.2%

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.50 and last traded at $39.56. Approximately 211,228 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 204,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.04.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day moving average of $38.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,345,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 222.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 31,533 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 104,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 72,003 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of stocks in developed markets outside North America, screened for quality and growth factors. The fund is currency hedged for US investors.

