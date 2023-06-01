World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock Price Down 3.4%

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $107.20 and last traded at $107.39. Approximately 7,391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 85,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on World Acceptance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

World Acceptance Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.06 and a 200 day moving average of $85.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 17.03 and a quick ratio of 20.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Transactions at World Acceptance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Acceptance

In other news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 998 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $112,025.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,145.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin sold 2,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $225,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 747,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at $62,470,350.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,044 shares of company stock worth $982,892. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary, ParaData Financial Systems.

