WOW-token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $0.74 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 1st. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for about $0.0283 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $283.41 million and $0.74 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00028091 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00008969 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000708 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02834069 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

