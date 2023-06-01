XRP Trading 12.6% Higher This Week (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001890 BTC on popular exchanges. XRP has a market cap of $26.46 billion and approximately $1.14 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XRP has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00009540 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP (XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,988,920,499 coins and its circulating supply is 51,983,386,003 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com.

Buying and Selling XRP

According to CryptoCompare, “XRP is the native token of the XRP Ledger, a digital asset that aims to offer fast and green transactions, and to be a practical cryptocurrency for financial services. It can handle thousands of transactions per second, relies on hundreds of validators, and is designed to complement traditional payment methods. All 100 billion XRP were distributed at creation, with some going to its creators and others being sent out through gifts and giveaways. Ripple, a for-profit company founded in 2012, plays a critical role in developing the XRP Ledger and its ecosystem, and promotes the use of XRP through its RippleNet product, which offers connections to financial institutions worldwide and uses XRP for cross-border transactions. Notable individuals involved in creating XRP include Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto, and Chris Larsen, who also co-founded OpenCoin (later rebranded as Ripple).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

