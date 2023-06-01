ZClassic (ZCL) Price Hits $0.0455 on Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0455 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $422,603.27 and approximately $43.45 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00118084 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00046690 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00030000 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

