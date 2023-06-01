Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet accounts for approximately 3.6% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Zimmer Biomet worth $22,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,809,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,489,249,000 after purchasing an additional 235,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,494,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,247,199,000 after purchasing an additional 683,526 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,549,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,945,000 after purchasing an additional 95,972 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,585,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,686,000 after purchasing an additional 219,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $127.49. 376,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,268. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.27.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

