Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Gap Down to $135.48

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $135.48, but opened at $131.92. Zscaler shares last traded at $131.16, with a volume of 729,447 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. KGI Securities lowered shares of Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.29.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of -59.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.80 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 50.58% and a negative net margin of 24.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,455,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $665,194.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 295,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,595,209.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Zscaler by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 40,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 52.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.