1-800-FLOWERS.COM Reaffirms Maintains Rating for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $783.68.

Broadcom Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $26.38 on Tuesday, reaching $816.33. 2,269,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,898. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $921.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $653.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $602.85.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.35 by $0.97. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 138.7% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

