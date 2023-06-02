10,000 Shares in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Bought by Second Half Financial Partners LLC

Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,013,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,616,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,852,000. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 262,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 165,056 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $780,000.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA LABU traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,306,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,496,117. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $13.19.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

