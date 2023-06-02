14,370 Shares in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Purchased by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HF Sinclair Trading Up 3.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Shares of HF Sinclair stock traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $42.73. The stock had a trading volume of 356,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,608. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $66.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.29.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.52. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 12.34%.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.