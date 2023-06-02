151 Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Acquired by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Insulet by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Insulet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 29,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Insulet by 184.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,291 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 18,328 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 23,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total value of $7,140,815.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,158.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 23,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $7,140,815.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,656 shares of company stock valued at $8,703,894 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insulet Price Performance

PODD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.00.

PODD opened at $272.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.40, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.80. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $192.33 and a twelve month high of $335.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

