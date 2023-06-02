17,211 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,435,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,651,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,281,573,000 after purchasing an additional 599,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,158,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,608,781,000 after acquiring an additional 22,604 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,411,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $877,714,000 after acquiring an additional 78,777 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $621,567,000 after acquiring an additional 678,694 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $371,318,000 after acquiring an additional 264,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,167 shares of company stock valued at $32,403,063. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.67.

NYSE MSI traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $282.98. The company had a trading volume of 599,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $299.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $287.03 and its 200-day moving average is $270.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.