1,798 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Purchased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Boeing by 88.7% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing Stock Up 1.1 %

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Shares of BA opened at $207.94 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.75) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading

