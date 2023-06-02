1ST Source Bank Acquires 2,390 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. United Bank boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $793,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,306,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,149,917. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.64 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The company has a market capitalization of $149.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

