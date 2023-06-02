1ST Source Bank Acquires 33,923 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

1ST Source Bank grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 998,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,923 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 8.2% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. 1ST Source Bank owned 0.53% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $124,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,732,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,635,000 after acquiring an additional 521,582 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,359,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,247,000 after buying an additional 443,373 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 655.6% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 324,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,570,000 after purchasing an additional 281,356 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,496,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,341,000 after acquiring an additional 208,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,977,000 after buying an additional 151,949 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY traded up $3.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.29. 243,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,934. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.27. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $132.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

