1ST Source Bank Buys 21,855 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,855 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 636.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.92. 1,010,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,862. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $62.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.86.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

