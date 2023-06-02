1ST Source Bank Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

1ST Source Bank lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,043 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,666 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Intel by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,295,602 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $87,103,000 after acquiring an additional 408,108 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Intel by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 296,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 84,691 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Intel by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,132,048 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $294,220,000 after acquiring an additional 479,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in Intel by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 179,344 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.52.

Intel stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,621,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,630,813. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $44.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $130.30 billion, a PE ratio of -45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.