1ST Source Bank Has $3.11 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,166,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $725,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161,226 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,002,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,369,862,000 after buying an additional 3,357,590 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6,884.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,343,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,471,000 after buying an additional 3,295,715 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,886,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,209,937,000 after buying an additional 3,058,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,777.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,657,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,641,110 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMY stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $65.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,267,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,096,965. The stock has a market cap of $137.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.31.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

