1ST Source Bank Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,287 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of 1ST Source Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110,963 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 176,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,812,000 after purchasing an additional 506,132 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,093,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,029,000 after purchasing an additional 60,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,982,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $850,090,000 after acquiring an additional 269,871 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,992,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,680. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.98 and its 200-day moving average is $97.61. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

