1ST Source Bank Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

1ST Source Bank decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.0% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.4 %

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JNJ stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,871,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,627,458. The firm has a market cap of $407.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.23. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $183.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.