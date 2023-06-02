1ST Source Bank Sells 6,152 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

1ST Source Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,152 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,112 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 27,207 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,492.9% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 159,812 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 149,779 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 26,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,983,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,057,000 after acquiring an additional 128,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $254,144.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,345.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $254,144.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,345.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,654 shares of company stock valued at $813,946 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,842,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,743,236. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $204.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

