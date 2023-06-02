20,000 Shares in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Acquired by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,112,000. Moore Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Shockwave Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 36.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $602,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,743.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $602,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,743.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.74, for a total value of $220,814.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,506.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,466 shares of company stock worth $7,119,109. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.78.

SWAV stock traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $286.25. The stock had a trading volume of 232,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,497. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.45 and a 1-year high of $320.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.42.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 43.18%. Shockwave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

