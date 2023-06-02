223 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 223 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $32,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.90. 1,752,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,192,208. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.90 and a 52-week high of $154.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.03. The company has a market cap of $401.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,532,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.85, for a total value of $69,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,884,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,624,509,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,272,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,618,643 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

