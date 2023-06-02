2,236 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Acquired by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

Insider Activity

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 2.5 %

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.52. The company had a trading volume of 770,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005,345. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $138.83. The company has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.66 and a 200 day moving average of $120.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

