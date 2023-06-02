25,113 Shares in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Acquired by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Bank OZK by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OZK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Bank OZK Price Performance

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.89. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $49.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 38.48%. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Featured Articles

