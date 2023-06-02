2,923 Shares in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Purchased by Miller Investment Management LP

Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 261.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,141,000 after buying an additional 215,344 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,638,000 after buying an additional 212,560 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,781,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,592,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,464,000.

Get VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF alerts:

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Price Performance

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.53. The company had a trading volume of 10,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,156. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.44. The firm has a market cap of $385.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $80.62.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.664 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.