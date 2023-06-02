44,708 Shares in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Acquired by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 44,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SILJ. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $935,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 60,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 34,691 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

SILJ stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 544,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,618. The firm has a market cap of $664.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.33. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.66.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

