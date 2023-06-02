570 Shares in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) Bought by Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 10,666 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

EQWL stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $65.91 and a one year high of $81.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.29.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

