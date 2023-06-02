6,106 Shares in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Purchased by Aldebaran Capital LLC

Aldebaran Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,106 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. IES accounts for about 0.2% of Aldebaran Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IESC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of IES by 209.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IES in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in IES by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in IES by 536.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in IES by 251.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IES in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of IES from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

IESC traded up $2.09 on Friday, hitting $50.55. The company had a trading volume of 19,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.29. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $51.24.

In other IES news, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,990 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of electrical and technology systems and the provision of infrastructure products and services to end markets including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial, and Infrastructure Solutions.

