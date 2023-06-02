7Pixels (7PXS) Price Reaches $2.10 on Major Exchanges

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last week, 7Pixels has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One 7Pixels token can currently be purchased for about $2.10 or 0.00007768 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 7Pixels has a total market cap of $33.95 million and $8,405.28 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

7Pixels Profile

7Pixels’ launch date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.09012738 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $8,473.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 7Pixels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

