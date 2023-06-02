814,500 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 814,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,122,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.83.

NYSE CAT traded up $16.24 on Friday, reaching $225.31. 4,820,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,829. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.21.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

