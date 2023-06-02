A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Sells 75,000 Shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Stock

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $2,535,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,025,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

On Friday, May 12th, A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of Biomea Fusion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $846,000.00.

On Monday, May 8th, A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Biomea Fusion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $3,399,000.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of Biomea Fusion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $5,824,000.00.

Biomea Fusion Trading Up 0.4 %

BMEA stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.80. 463,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,890. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $36.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of -1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMEA. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 553.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 718.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Biomea Fusion from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Biomea Fusion from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

About Biomea Fusion

(Get Rating)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.