ABBC Coin (ABBC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $29.27 Million

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last week, ABBC Coin has traded 135.6% higher against the dollar. ABBC Coin has a total market cap of $327.18 million and approximately $29.27 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABBC Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000844 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ABBC Coin Coin Profile

ABBC Coin is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,421,683,279 coins. ABBC Coin’s official website is abbccoin.com. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation. The official message board for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com/blog.

ABBC Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABBC Coin is a payment platform built on a hybrid blockchain technology that combines the best features of PoW and PoS consensus mechanisms to provide fast and secure transactions. It is used to facilitate payments for products and services offered by the platform, as well as to incentivize network participation and reward node operators. ABBC Coin was created by a team of developers led by Jason Daniel Paul Philip and is used to enable various services and features within the ABBC ecosystem, including an e-commerce platform, a payment gateway, and a digital wallet. Overall, ABBC Coin aims to provide fast and secure transactions for its users while offering a variety of products and services that enable them to transact with cryptocurrencies easily and efficiently.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABBC Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

