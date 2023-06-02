AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Decreased by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,276 shares of company stock worth $13,277,658. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,481,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,978,751. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.10 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $238.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.43.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

